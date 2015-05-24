Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Workforce Investment Board Readies for Changes Designed to Strengthen Business Partnerships

Employment organization opens Lompoc office, prepares for Santa Barbara open house as it implements new federal legislation

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is undergoing some changes to get in line with recently enacted legislation. The organization’s East Ortega Street resource center in Santa Barbara will soon host an open house after some renovations. Click to view larger
The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is undergoing some changes to get in line with recently enacted legislation. The organization’s East Ortega Street resource center in Santa Barbara will soon host an open house after some renovations.                (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 24, 2015 | 8:20 p.m.

Some subtle changes are coming to the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County, including a new direction and new faces.

Most notably, the organization plans to revamp its board of directors according to guidelines outlined in new federal legislation.

That new legislation, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, replaces the Federal Workforce Investment Act of 1998 — the law that created WIBs across the country as public/private partnerships, staffed locally by counties.

Last July, President Barack Obama signed the new law, which is intended to make a number of improvements to modernize the organization that develops strategies to help business, puts people to work and ensures economic vitality across the community.

Streamlining and eliminating some federal training programs are among the efforts, along with enacting sector-based workforce strategies like agriculture and health care — something the local WIB was already doing, said WIB business services manager Jessica McLernon.

The current board has 27 members spanning organizations like the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, local unions and nonprofit leaders.

“One of the major changes here in Santa Barbara is we have an existing WIB board but will have to change composition of the board a bit,” McLernon said. “Certain partner organizations have to be on the board,” including those from community colleges, economic vitality groups and others.

“You need all those people around the table,” she said. “We’re excited about that. The legislation talks about having smaller, more nimble boards. A new board will help set the tone.

“It’s time that we kind of look at what’s been working, what hasn’t been working. In some ways, this represents a big opportunity. It’s not like starting over from scratch.”

The changes coincide with a recent opening of a Workforce Resource Center in Lompoc. The satellite office in El Camino Community Center at 320 N. J St., Suite A5, is the first-ever WIB presence in Lompoc, McLernon said.

WIB also has resource centers at 1410 S. Broadway in Santa Maria and at 130 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara — the latter of which will host an open house to unveil its renovated space June 18.

The Santa Barbara County Executive Office is taking the lead on board recruitment, McLernon said, and the county Board of Supervisors should appoint a WIB board in June to start July 1.

“During this time of transition, we must acknowledge the contributions of the Workforce Investment Board,” WIB executive director Raymond McDonald said. “I am grateful to each member of the board, past and present. They have generously donated their time to improve our local workforce system and to help businesses, individuals and industries achieve and sustain economic vitality across all communities in Santa Barbara County.”

Click here for an application to serve on the WIB board. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

