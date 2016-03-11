Working Families, Central Labor Council Choose Das Williams for County Supervisor

Giving his campaign a fresh boost of momentum, Former Santa Barbara City Councilmember and current State Assemblymember Das Williams announced Wednesday, March 9, 2016, that his campaign for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has won an exclusive endorsement from the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council.

“Das Williams is a true champion for working families and the middle class,” said Martel Fraser, president of the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council. “Throughout his life, as a community organizer, city council member and State Assemblymember, Das has fought for a fair and just economy that creates opportunities for working families to succeed.

“Das is a leader that we can count on to continue the fight for good jobs, fair wages and retirement with dignity on the Board of Supervisors. The 70,000 working men and women of the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council strongly support Das Williams for Supervisor,” Fraser said.

The Tri-Counties Central Labor Council marks yet another major endorsement for Williams’ campaign. Since announcing his candidacy, Williams has won exclusive support from virtually every key constituency including labor, environmentalists, small business owners and local elected leaders.

“I am proud to have the support and confidence of working families,” said Assemblymember Das Williams. “Working to create good family supporting jobs, a stronger economy and more opportunities for local working families to thrive have always been my top priorities. I look forward to continuing that work at the County.”

For a full list of endorsements, visit www.daswilliams.com.

— Pat Dennis represents Das Williams.