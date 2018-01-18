Working Out Challenges of Harassment in Workplace

The landscape is rapidly evolving on the issues of harassment and sexual harassment in the workplace. Harassment doesn’t discriminate, says the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.

Harassment affects all employees: all genders, all ages, all races and religions, and recent headlines and social media movements have increased awareness and incited a call to action, the association said, and it asks: How will you respond?

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association invites the community to a seminar, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Marriott Residence Inn, 6350 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and breakfast will be served.

Those attending will get information from a variety of resources including an attorney, a communication consultant, and worker’s compensation and insurance experts.

The workshop is designed so participants will gain confidence around stepping up and into issues of harassment when they occur in their places of work, the association said.

The program will open with a panel of local experts who will discuss a variety of subjects, including the role of HR and the C-Suite in dealing head-on with these issues.

Following the panel, there will be roundtable discussions in which participants can share their experiences, challenges, questions and best practices, and network with each other.

Industry experts include:

Jeff Dinkin: Stradling Attorneys at Law, chair of Stradling's Employment Law practice group, representing management in all aspects of labor and employment law.

Jonathan Miller: Tobin Lucks LLP, attorney with expertise in worker’s compensation.

Lois Phillips: Phillips Consulting Services, expert communications consultant and coach.

Josh Stichter: HUB International, certified insurance counselor with specialty in executive liability.

Costs to attend are: members, $40; walk-in, $50. Non-member, $55; walk-in, $65. To register, visit www.sbhra.org.

— Casey Cronin for Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.