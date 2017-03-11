Not Your Parents’ Office: HR Challeges in Workplace of Future

The community is invited to join the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association to hear Terri Hartwell Easter discuss Workplace 2040 at noon, March 15, at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

As we live in a time of unprecedented change, and the pace is only going to accelerate over the next two decades, is your organization prepared to meet the coming demands of the 2040 workforce? Easter's talk will help groups to plan now for when.

Maturation of the millennial workforce, the use of technology and distance workplaces will revolutionize work as we know it today.

It has been projected project that HR professionals will serve a very different role in managing the workplace in 2040 than we have today, creating demand for new skillsets in the selection, professional development, and rewards systems for the workforce.

Easter will take her audience through a projected model of the 2040 workplace by leveraging what we know about today’s millennial workforce to build strategies for maximizing its potential and the pathway to 2040.

Cost to attend the lecture is $40 for members, $55 for non-members. For information, visit http://www.sbhra.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=932991&group=.

Easter is the former COO of a top 100 national AmLaw legal practice and an organizational change strategist for professional services firms, commercial banks and the White House.

Her trademark is bringing new approaches and innovative thinking to tough management challenges and most aggressive revenue enhancement goals. Understanding that at the heart of every organization is its people, her pragmatic, informed approach leads to lasting positive outcomes.

— Kathryn McKee for Human Resources Consortia.