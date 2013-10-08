‘The Workplace Through the Eyes & Hearts of Employees’ Focus of Local Conference

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association presents "The Inside-Out Conference: The Workplace Through the Eyes & Hearts of Employees" annual half-day conference from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Hotel Goleta in Goleta.

Instead of discussing what HR programs are and how they work, this conference examines an organization from the perspective of employees — what’s important to them, and why.

The why is how engagement and commitment directly affect the success of your organization’s workplace objectives, productivity goal, and impact on profitability and success.

“This event is designed for you,” said Kristina Kiefer, SBHRA president. “Unlike most professional development conferences you have attended in the past, here you will gain perspective into the views of the workplace as employees see it and feel it.”

Why is this important? It’s called engagement and commitment. Research has revealed that employees care about what they do, but do they really and to what extent? Lack of commitment impacts productivity, and that, in turn, impacts profitability.

“We are fortunate to bring to you three highly regarded experts who will share their insight and stimulate our senses on how an employee views their direct impact in the workplace," Kiefer said. "Join us to take in and enrich ourselves on the bigger scope on this discussion with leading thought leaders.

"This event will not only allow you to network with an array professionals from Santa Barbara and surrounding counties, but will also provide you with vital information to take back to your workplace. You will not want to miss this opportunity.”

Introducing our guest speakers:

The Honorable Cari Dominguez, former chair of the Equal Opportunity Commission, assistant secretary of labor and director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs

Topic: “From the Heart: the 21st Century Take on Inclusion, Diversity and its Positive Impact on Organization Results.”

Dominguez is senior vice president for human resources at Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center. In that capacity, she serves as the chief talent and diversity officer for the whole system. She is responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership guidance to enhance organizational performance through the effective use of diverse human talent.

She serves on several boards, among them Manpower, Inc and National Association of Corporate Directors

Katayoun Rezaiamiri, managing consultant for the Gallup Organization

Topic: “The Real View of the Workplace by Employees: Results of the 2013 ‘State of the American Workplace’"and what this means for you and your employees.

Rezaiamiri consults with senior executives to design and implement human capital programs that best serve their organization’s long-term.

Dr. Pat Lynch, author, coach, speaker, consultant and a favorite SBHRA presenter

Topic: “OK – So What Can I Do to Find Out about MY Employees?”

Lynch, Ph.D., a repeat presenter and SBHRA favorite, she has helped successful executives and business owners optimize their business results by aligning people, programs, and processes with organizational goals. She is President of Business Alignment Strategies, Inc., a process consulting company in Long Beach, California.

— Keri Taylor is the marketing/PR chair for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.