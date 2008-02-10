Works of Clarence Hinkle Shown at Santa Barbara Club

Art Foundation of Santa Barbara showing to include 30 of post-impressionist's paintings ? and a visit to his studio.

The Art Foundation of Santa Barbara will have a special showing of selected paintings of legendary Santa Barbara artist Clarence Hinkle, from the collection of Gary Breitweiser, and a visit to Hinkle?s studio Friday. Hinkle is considered one of California?s most important post-impressionists and early modernists.