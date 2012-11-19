Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Workshop Cooks Up Blend of School Gardens, California’s Common Core Standards

By Trish Stone-Damen for the School Gardens Program | November 19, 2012 | 1:07 a.m.

Friday’s rain didn’t keep local garden educators away from a day of professional development training. Attendees at the all-day workshop, Cooking the Common Core, listened attentively to energetic trainers Joyce Lin-Conrad of Education Outside and Rosie Branson Gill of 18 Reasons, both from San Francisco. The workshop was part of the School Gardens Program training series designed to model best practices for garden educators working in 32 school gardens in Santa Barbara County.

The Common Core State Standards, which will be fully implemented in California schools in 2014-2015, were developed in collaboration with teachers, school administrators and experts. The CCSS are research-based, internationally benchmarked, and designed to prepare every student for success in college and the workplace by including rigorous content and application of knowledge through high-order skills.

This particular workshop focused on various ways to integrate English/Language Arts and Math Common Core standards into the garden curriculum in an engaging, hands on and relevant way. And what better way than cooking and eating healthful, tasty food grown in the school gardens.

The Brassica Fried Rice lesson had attendee “students” counting off into groups of 6-10 simulating the situation occurring in the outdoor classroom setting. At their various stations, students honed real-life skills such as using a paring knife to chop turnips, cauliflower and cilantro into 1-centimeter cubes. The ELA assessment phase of the fifth-grade lesson asked students to describe their culinary experience using adjectives while the math assessment required students to determine the fraction of the class that worked on each ingredient.

During the Chard Tabbouleh “Rap” lesson, students demonstrated an understanding of word relationships such as homophones/heterographs through the creation and performance of a “rap.” Following the presentations, students enjoyed “wraps” tied neatly with a chive tie.

The School Gardens Program is a partnership between Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Sustainability and the Orfalea Foundation. Click here for more information on the School Gardens Program or upcoming workshops, or contact Trish Stone-Damen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Trish Stone-Damen is program manager of the School Gardens Program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 