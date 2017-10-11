Workshop Explains Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It is a progressive and fatal brain disease that is the most common form of dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association says.

To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a workshop on The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, 12:30-2:30 pm. Wednesday Oct. 25 at Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 W Ocean Ave, Lompoc.

To register in advance, call 800-272-3900. Seating is limited.

The program is for anyone who would like to know more about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Information will include:

Symptoms and effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia

How Alzheimer’s affects the brain

Causes and risk factors

How to find out if it’s Alzheimer’s disease

The benefits of early detection

How to address a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease

Stages of the disease

Treatment

Hope for the future

Ways the Alzheimer’s Association can help

The Alzheimer’s Association is the key source of information and support for the five million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease.

Through its national network of chapters, the association offers an array of programs and services for people with the disease, families and caregivers, and represents their interests on Alzheimer’s-related issues before federal, state and local government, and their health and long-term care providers.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.