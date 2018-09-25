Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Workshop Leaders Sought for Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic Project

By | September 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic project is seeking leadership team members for ongoing workshops. The proposed 50-foot-long mosaic, called the Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic, will depict 150 years of the city’s history.

The next workshop will be 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at 729 State St. The community will be able to view key local events on the mosaic and help put it together. A location for the artwork hasn’t been chosen yet.  

“If you’d like to be part of the leadership team that helps facilitate the ongoing Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic workshops with the community over the next three months, come by Sept. 29,” said project manager Robin Elander.

“Organizers will be conducting a training for interested volunteers that would like to work three or more hours a week,” she said.

Elander said Timeline Mosaic project leaders will have a flexible schedule, with no experience necessary, just an interest in people, creating community and learning about mosaic creation, Elander said. She is working on the project with Betsy Gallery of Elizabeth Gallery Mosaics.

The project is modeled after London’s Queenhithe Dock Mosaic, which Gallery learned about last year. The Santa Barbara project will take up to three years from design to completion, organizers said.   

The project is seeking community participation from residents, businesses and local organizations to tell Santa Barbara’s story from an environmental, anthropological, business and cultural perspective, Gallery said.  

“When the design phase is complete, we will also have classes where residents can join and actively learn to make a mosaic,” she said.

For more information, email Elander at [email protected] for more details.

— Robin Elander for Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic.

 

