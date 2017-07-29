Workshop Offers Forum to Discuss Community Needs

The Block Grants Advisory Committee of the city of Santa Maria will conduct a public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.,

The workshop will be held to discuss general unmet needs in the community and provide the opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under these programs. A Spanish-speaking translator will be available.

This workshop marks the start of the public participation process to develop priorities for the Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

The Action Plan is required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnerships.

These federal programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Annual Action Plan describes the activities to be undertaken with available resources and serves as an application for funding under HUD’s community planning and development grant programs.



Direct questions to the Special Projects Division, 925-0951 ext. 2118.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.