Workshop Series Helps Families Understand Dementia

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made? What resources are available to help?

The Alzheimer’s Association invites community members to attend its three-part series to hear practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage.

Workshop dates and topics are:

Feb. 20: Understanding the Disease, symptoms, Communication and Intimacy

March 20: Approaches to Treatment, Health Care Team, Family and Friends

April 17: Care Planning, Financial and Legal Matters, Safety Issues and Driving

Attendees will hear from those directly affected and learn what to do to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.

More than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, the Alzheimer’s Association reports.

In 2016, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $230.1 billion, the association said.

The care provided to people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is wide-ranging and, in some instances, all-encompassing.

Caregivers for people with dementia tend to provide more extensive assistance and experience more difficulty than caregivers of individuals without dementia, Alzheimer’s Association said.

About 25 percent of dementia caregivers are “sandwich-generation” caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

Moreover, new data shows that caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions, the association said.

The Alzheimer’s Association will present Living with Alzheimer’s – Part 1 from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Meridian Senior Living, 1420 W. North Ave., Lompoc. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited.

For other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.