Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Workshop Series Helps Families Understand Dementia

By Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association | March 10, 2018 | 3:35 p.m.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made? What resources are available to help?

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting part two of a three-part series to hear practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage.

Participants will hear from those directly affected and learn what to do to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.

Topics to be discussed at the upcoming workshops include:
 
Part 2, March 20: Approaches to Treatment, Health Care Team, Family and Friends
Part 3, April 17: Care Planning, Financial and Legal Matters, Safety Issues and Driving

Living with Alzheimer’s Part 2 is set for 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Meridian of Lompoc, 1420 W. North Ave. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited.

More than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

In 2016, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $230.1 billion.

The care provided to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is wide-ranging and, in some instances, all-encompassing.

Caregivers for people with dementia tend to provide more extensive assistance and experience more difficulty than caregivers of individuals without dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association reports.
 
About one quarter of dementia caregivers are sandwich-generation caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

Moreover, new data shows that caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.

To find out about other dates and locations for local classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.

 

