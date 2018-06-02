Workshops Help Families Understand Dementia Behaviors

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. In an upcoming three-part workshop series, caregivers and professionals will discuss strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Topics to be discussed on the following dates include:



Part 1: June 19, 9-11 a.m. — Communication, relationship changes, personal care, and hospitalizations

Part 2: July 17: Behavior changes, medications, home safety, driving, living alone, and wandering

Part 3: Aug, 21: Day services, in-home care services, senior living options, and caregiver needs.

The course will be held at the Valley Haven, 502 N. Third St., Lompoc. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance as seating is limited. Respite is available, contact Valley Haven, 805-698-9390 to arrange.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding. The level of assistance provided by caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias tends to be extensive, compared with caregivers of other older adults.

These consequences may disproportionately affect women, who tend to spend more time than men caregiving, taking on increased caregiving tasks and caring for someone with more cognitive, functional and/or behavioral problems.

Moreover, new data shows caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their own health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.

To learn about other dates and locations for classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.



— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.