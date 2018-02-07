Workshop Targets Small Businesses Affected by Disasters

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Recovery Workshop 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, in the chamber conference room, 1056 Eugenia Place, Ste B.
Participants will learn about local resources available if they were directly (physical damage) or indirectly (financial losses) affected by the Thomas Fire or subsequent mudslides.
Resources include free consulting, business courses, emergency loans, and long-term low-interest loans.
Presenting representatives include Women’s Economic Ventures, Small Business Development Center, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The event is free to attend but space is limited and RSVP is required. To make a reservation, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org, call 684-5479, or email [email protected]
— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.