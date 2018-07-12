Workshop to Focus on Behavior Changes During Middle Stage of Alzheimer’s Disease

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join the Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter for the second and third sessions in a three-part series and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding. The level of assistance provided by caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias tends to be extensive, compared with caregivers of other older adults.

These consequences may disproportionately affect women, who tend to spend more time than men caregiving, taking on increased caregiving tasks and caring for someone with more cognitive, functional and/or behavioral problems. Moreover, new data show that caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.

To address these issues, the Alzheimer’s Association is providing a three-part educational workshop. Topics up for discussion include:

» June 28: Communication, relationship changes, personal care and hospitalizations

» July 26: Behavior changes, medications, home safety, driving, living alone and wandering

» Aug. 23: Day services, in-home care services, senior living options and caregiver needs

The Alzheimer’s Association will be providing "Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages — Part 2" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26. The course will be held at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive in Santa Maria. Call 800.272.3900 to register. Seating is limited. Respite is available. Call Valley Haven at 805.698.9390 to arrange.

As the disease progresses, new caregiving skills may be necessary. The Alzheimer's Association offers programs to help caregivers better understand and cope with the behaviors and personality changes that often accompany Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Take this opportunity to become an educated caregiver.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes in the area, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 805.636.6432.

— Donna Beal is the vice president of program services for the Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter.