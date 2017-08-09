Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Workshops Explore Scents and Sensibilities

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | August 9, 2017 | 4:25 p.m.

Color and fragrance are the topics of two September workshops at The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.

Mandala created by Visnezh. Click to view larger
Mandala created by Visnezh. (Courtesy of Susan Farber)

» Exploring Color with Cynthia DeVine, looking at how color shapes our lives, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Color is a critical component of all forms of art but is also a part of our everyday life. Color can induce emotions, call up memories and influence us in ways of which we’re not even aware.

DeVine will share history of the development of color theory and help workshop participants better understand their own relationship to color in their lives. The workshop will culminate in a mandala coloring activity.

Tuition is $30 for Wildling members, $35 non-members. Supplies included. Participants can take home a set of brush markers.

DeVine is an artist and art teacher with experience teaching children and adults at schools and workshops throughout Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara. She is now focusing on teaching workshops and writing a book on the effect color has on our lives.

» Explore the Art of Natural Perfumery in a three-hour workshop with Susan Farber of Sol Aromatics 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Each participant will learn how to formulate his/her own fragrance with botanical essences gathered from around the world.

There will be a discussion of 18 essential oils and absolutes, as well as scent games to connect smell with emotions, images and memories. Participants can learn through a guided blending session by a trained natural perfumer.

Tuition is $75 and attendees will leave with a bottle of his/her custom-made fragrance, the formula for future refills and a guide of the process.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 