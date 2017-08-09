Wildling Workshops Explore Scents and Sensibilities

Color and fragrance are the topics of two September workshops at The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.

» Exploring Color with Cynthia DeVine, looking at how color shapes our lives, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Color is a critical component of all forms of art but is also a part of our everyday life. Color can induce emotions, call up memories and influence us in ways of which we’re not even aware.

DeVine will share history of the development of color theory and help workshop participants better understand their own relationship to color in their lives. The workshop will culminate in a mandala coloring activity.

Tuition is $30 for Wildling members, $35 non-members. Supplies included. Participants can take home a set of brush markers.

DeVine is an artist and art teacher with experience teaching children and adults at schools and workshops throughout Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara. She is now focusing on teaching workshops and writing a book on the effect color has on our lives.

» Explore the Art of Natural Perfumery in a three-hour workshop with Susan Farber of Sol Aromatics 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Each participant will learn how to formulate his/her own fragrance with botanical essences gathered from around the world.

There will be a discussion of 18 essential oils and absolutes, as well as scent games to connect smell with emotions, images and memories. Participants can learn through a guided blending session by a trained natural perfumer.

Tuition is $75 and attendees will leave with a bottle of his/her custom-made fragrance, the formula for future refills and a guide of the process.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.