Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:10 am

 
 
 
 

Workshops, Community Fair Target Youth Safety

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | July 29, 2017 | 2:51 p.m.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety along with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley invite the public to a free community fair and workshop series as part Santa Maria’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

A central goal of the task force is to leverage existing resources within the community, to ensure safe and healthy opportunities for youth.

Hundreds of families are expected at the event, and all are invited to attend the free Mayor’s Task Force workshops and the community fair.

Workshops offered by Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley include such themes as Nurturing Skills for Families, the Parent Project, and Daring to Thrive. They will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.

A community fair offering youth and family resources will be taking place in the auditorium. Child care will be provided by the Community Action Commission for children ages one year and older.
 
Free refreshments will be available while supplies last at the National Night Out event at the Veterans’ Memorial Park across the street.
 
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety formed earlier this year. It is a collaborative involving elected officials, local community-based organizations, schools, the faith-based community, and local law enforcement.

Materials are posted online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/mayorstaskforce.
 
Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office, 925-0951 ext. 2372 or the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
