Workshops Designed to Help Supporters of Women With Breast Cancer

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) is offering a new interactive three-session workshop series called Men Supporting Women with Cancer.

The workshop sessions are open to the public at no charge 5:30-7 p.m. May 3, 10 and 17 at The Breast Cancer Resource Center, 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101, Santa Barbara. Seating is limited. Call 569-9693 to participate and reserve a seat.

The BCRC recognizes the key role caregivers, husbands and partners play in a woman’s success when coping with a cancer diagnosis. The BCRC is offering a workshop series for men who are supporting women on their journey toward improved health.

The workshop offers relevant caregiver tips, nutritional education, advice on managing frustration or other emotions and navigating caring efforts over an extended period of time.

Michael Vogel, licensed marriage and family therapist, will facilitate the sessions. Workshop guest speakers include:

Bruce Anderson, an experienced caregiver: May 3 — Practical Tips & Resources

Chef LeiLani Wyatt, cancer survivor and expert in nutritious cooking, May 10 — Survival Cooking

Richard Hutton, experience caregiver, adjunct professor and film producer, May 17 — Living as a Survivor

Since 1997, BCRC has been providing free educational programs and support services designed to help clients flourish through the challenges associated with breast cancer.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs offered are free of charge. For more information contact Pamela Blake, Breast Cancer Resource Center, 569-9693, or [email protected]

— Pamela Blake for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.