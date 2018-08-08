Workshops Help Families Understand Dementia Behaviors

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers.

Community members are invited to attend a free three-part series in which caregivers and professionals will discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding. The level of assistance provided by caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias tends to be extensive, compared with caregivers of other older adults.

These consequences may disproportionately affect women, who tend to spend more time than men caregiving, taking on increased caregiving tasks and caring for someone with more cognitive, functional and/or behavioral problems.

Moreover, new data shows caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.

To address these issues, the Alzheimer’s Association will provide the educational workshops. Topics to be discussed include:



June 19: Communication, relationship changes, personal care, and hospitalizations

July 17: Behavior changes, medications, home safety, driving, living alone, and wandering

Aug. 21: Day services, in-home care services, senior living options, and caregiver needs.



The Alzheimer’s Association will be providing Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages – Part 3, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. The course will be held at the Valley Haven, 502 N. Third St, Lompoc.

Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited. Respite is available, contact Valley Haven, 805-98-9390, to arrange.



The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier source of information and support for the five million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease. As the disease progresses, new caregiving skills may be necessary.

The Alzheimer's Association offers programs to help caregivers better understand and cope with the behaviors and personality changes that often accompany Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.



To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.