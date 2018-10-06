Workshops Help Families Understand Late Stages of Dementia

In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free two-part series and hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.

Caregiving responsibilities often persist for years, even decades. Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provide care for a longer time, on average, than caregivers of older adults with other conditions.

Consequently, more than six in 10 (63 percent) of Alzheimer’s caregivers expect to continue in their care responsibilities for the next five years compared with less than half of caregivers of people without dementia.

To address these issues, the Alzheimer’s Association will provide two educational workshops; topics include:

Oct. 16: Approaches to the disease, cognitive changes, activities, eating and physical changes.

Nov. 20: Resources for care, monitoring care, legal plans, hospice and palliative care

The Alzheimer’s Association will be providing Living with Alzheimer’s – Parts 1 and 2, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehab, 1428 W North Ave., Lompoc. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance; seating is limited.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a range of programs and services for people with the disease, their families and caregivers, and represents their interests on Alzheimer’s-related issues before federal, state and local government, and with health and long-term care providers.

The Alzheimer's Association offers programs to help caregivers better understand and cope with the behaviors and personality changes that often accompany Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.