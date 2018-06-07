Workshops Help Families Understand Middle-Stage Dementia Behaviors

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. In an upcoming three-part workshop series, caregivers and professionals will discuss strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding. The level of assistance provided by caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias tends to be extensive, compared with caregivers of other older adults.



These consequences may disproportionately affect women, who tend to spend more time than men caregiving, taking on increased caregiving tasks and caring for someone with more cognitive, functional and/or behavioral problems.

Moreover, new data shows caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their own health than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.



To address these issues, the Alzheimer’s Association will provide free three-part educational workshops. Topics to be discussed include:



June 28: Communication, relationship changes, personal care and hospitalizations

July 26: Behavior changes, medications, home safety, driving, living alone and wandering

Aug. 23: Day services, in-home care services, senior living options and caregiver needs.

The Alzheimer’s Association will provide Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages – Part 1, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 28. The course will be held at the Area Agency on Aging, 528 S Broadway, Santa Maria.

Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.