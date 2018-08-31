Workshops Help Families Understand Dementia Behaviors

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association will present a three-part series and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is very demanding. The level of assistance provided by caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias tends to be extensive, compared with caregivers of other older adults.

These consequences may disproportionately affect women, who tend to spend more time than men caregiving, taking on increased caregiving tasks and caring for someone with more cognitive, functional and/or behavioral problems.

Moreover, new data shows caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia may experience increased difficulties and detriments to their health, more than caregivers for individuals with certain other conditions.

To address these issues, the Alzheimer’s Association will provide a free educational workshop. Topics to be discussed include during the workshop are: Day services, in-home care services, senior living options, and caregiver needs.

The Alzheimer’s Association will present Living with Alzheimer’s — Part 3, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 12, at the Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited.

The Alzheimer's Association offers programs to help caregivers better understand and cope with behaviors and personality changes that often accompany Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

For information about other dates and locations for local classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-892-4259.

— Marcy Maler for Alzheimer’s Association.