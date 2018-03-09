Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Workshops Look at Clean Energy Solutions

By April Price for CleanEnergy805 | March 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

With the suspension of proposed power plants in Goleta and Oxnard, a turning point approaches to transition the local economy to clean energy generated and managed by community organizations, public agencies and private industry.

The fight over local energy supply is reflective of the debate over statewide energy planning. The relative success of Southern California Edison’s (SCE) upcoming energy solicitation will largely determine the future of our regional energy economy.

In Oxnard, two large natural gas-fired plants will soon be retired, and SCE needs to meet those energy needs from new sources.

SCE's initial plan called for construction of The Puente Project, a large gas-fired plant in Oxnard intended to partially replace the retiring facilities, and the refurbishment of the Ellwood Power Station located within a now densely populated area.

However, extreme public opposition to the both projects, citing air pollution and environmental justice concerns, required SCE to reconsider renewable options for local energy development.

CleanEnergy805, a coalition of local and regional nonprofits, has formed to support renewable energy development through SCE’s energy procurement process.

On Feb. 28, SCE released a Request For Proposals (RFP) proceeding to meet local energy capacity needs in southern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

This RFP is targeting local development of up to 308 MW of distributed energy resources for the Moorpark Sub-area encompassing both counties.

Development of such resources will deliver energy security and financial benefits to local landowners willing to site projects on their roofs, parking lots, or open spaces.

CleanEnergy805 is working to educate businesses, local governments, and property owners about the opportunity to generate revenue and increase local energy reliability, while supporting clean energy innovation to achieve the region’s energy and environmental goals.

County Supervisor Das Williams said of  SCE’s RFP: “This offers an enormous collaborative opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop renewables, provide consumers with economic benefits, and accomplish our community goal of reaching 100 percent sustainable energy by 2030.

"Given the lack of utility-scale renewable projects in our area and our geographic vulnerability and reliability issues, the chance to forge a path that would allow local renewable energy development and generation is critical,"  he said.

"I hope this solicitation produces a strong local response that would begin the process of collaboration between developers and landowners to create energy choices that are better aligned with our values as a community,” Williams said.

By participating in the RFP, site owners can significantly reduce energy costs and/or earn additional revenue by selling energy and other related services directly to the local energy grid.

A successful RFP will result in local communities benefiting from a more resilient electricity infrastructure, cleaner energy production, and better air quality.

Robert Perry of the World Business Academy, a CleanEnergy805 participant, said: “With the closure of Mandalay and Ormond Beach power plants, this area could become completely reliant on outside energy without a local energy solution.

"Local landowners have a unique opportunity to earn additional revenue from energy generation, while also keeping those revenues within the local economy for the benefit of municipal and county programs.”

Under the RFP, local property managers will partner with developers to bid into SCE’s solicitation. SCE will in turn select projects based on a “least cost/best fit” analysis.

SCE has announced a preference for renewable-energy projects in southern Santa Barbara County, but will accept bids for gas-fired generation in the area.

Clean Energy 805 hopes to connect developers with property managers interested in developing renewable energy projects so SCE will have an ample portfolio of renewable energy bids to consider.

April Price of the Community Environmental Council, another CleanEnergy805 participant, said, “We hope that SCE will act in response to the community’s overwhelming preference to develop local renewable energy projects.

"This RFP could be SCE’s chance to actively support the resolutions by Goleta and Santa Barbara to achieve a 100 percent renewable-energy economy.”

“SCE’s upcoming RFP is a tremendous opportunity to increase the resiliency of local energy system, increase the amount of renewables in Southern Santa Barbara County, create clean energy jobs, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

"I encourage both local site hosts and developers to participate in this process.”

CleanEnergy805 will host two free workshops for stakeholders to discuss the benefits of installing distributed, renewable resources through SCE’s RFP.

The workshop is free for local business managers, landowners, and government facility managers. Workshop dates and times:

Tuesday, March 13, 2:30-5 p.m.,CMC 6740 Cortona Drive, Suite 101 Goleta. Park in lot or on the street as available
(optional networking event to follow at M Special Brewery)

Thursday. March 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Ventura County Community Foundation, Pharos Community Room, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo.

Visit CleanEnergy805.org for more information or to register for the workshops.

— April Price for CleanEnergy805.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 