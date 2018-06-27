Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Workshops Help SBCC School of Extended Learning Students With Registration

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | June 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The SBCC School of Extended Learning is offering about 800 tuition-free courses this fall for adults of all ages, interests, education levels and career goals, and free workshops are scheduled to help community members complete the application to be able to register for those courses.

The workshops will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, and 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, in advance of July 6 when registration opens for fall tuition-free classes at the School of Extended Learning.

Students can attend either workshop at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, which offers free parking, to complete the necessary application and learn about registration for tuition-free and fee-based classes.

The School of Extended Learning also is offering about 150 fee-based classes. Registration for fee-based classes opens July 13.

Fall semester runs Aug. 27-Dec. 15. Students may choose among tuition-free and fee-based classes to advance their career or enhance life skills. Several classes are available for older adults in art, English, music, psychology and theater.

Classes are offered in a variety of formats to meet different schedules, from one-time workshops to eight-week sessions, with a number of classes starting every week throughout the semester.

For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 