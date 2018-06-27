Workshops Help SBCC School of Extended Learning Students With Registration

The SBCC School of Extended Learning is offering about 800 tuition-free courses this fall for adults of all ages, interests, education levels and career goals, and free workshops are scheduled to help community members complete the application to be able to register for those courses.

The workshops will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, and 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, in advance of July 6 when registration opens for fall tuition-free classes at the School of Extended Learning.

Students can attend either workshop at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, which offers free parking, to complete the necessary application and learn about registration for tuition-free and fee-based classes.

The School of Extended Learning also is offering about 150 fee-based classes. Registration for fee-based classes opens July 13.

Fall semester runs Aug. 27-Dec. 15. Students may choose among tuition-free and fee-based classes to advance their career or enhance life skills. Several classes are available for older adults in art, English, music, psychology and theater.

Classes are offered in a variety of formats to meet different schedules, from one-time workshops to eight-week sessions, with a number of classes starting every week throughout the semester.



For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.