Workzones Celebrates International Co-Working Week with Free Offers for Local Business Community

By Ashley Simmons for workzones | August 4, 2014 | 1:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s newest office concept, workzones, offers contemporary careerists a chance to join it in recognizing the International Co-Working Week through Saturday.

The local business encompasses the spirit of working together year-round with its shared workspace services, but for this week only it is offering the community a chance to try workzones for free.

Whether professionals are looking for a private room to get work done in, a place to hold meetings or an opportunity to network with like-minded people in their field, workzones has a solution. And in celebration of International Co-Working Week, guests can experience the benefits of workzones and get day pass for free.

“We are very excited to celebrate a week that embodies the workzones philosophy,” said Kirk Peacock, co-founder of workzones. “When we started over a year ago, our mission was to provide a great environment where professionals could not only be productive but also network with other professionals. We believe workzones helps to motivate people and encourage success with their careers. We are happy to offer guests a way to celebrate co-working with exclusive offers for this internationally recognized week.”

Starting Monday, Co-Working Week aims to bring the community together to honor collaboration and entrepreneurship. Workzones is offering new guests one free day of co-working during this week so that they can learn about the benefits of shared workspaces and become more productive, professional and overall, more successful. Current members are also invited to bring in a friend for free throughout the week to spread the word about co-working and experience it for themselves.

Workzones is the only shared workspace of its kind where people can not only grow their businesses but also grow themselves as professionals and participate in networking opportunities like cocktail hours or guest speaker events. Conveniently located in vibrant downtown Santa Barbara, workzones offers Focus Zones for working privately, Meetings Zones for hosting colleagues and clients, and Social Zones that allow guests to collaborate or take calls in private booths depending on their needs. Guests can also enjoy modern business services and office amenities, plus an all-encompassing coffee machine where you can have your drink of choice at the touch of a button.

With everything a professional needs to be successful, workzones is the modern worker’s haven any day of the year and the best place to go for celebrating International Co-Working Week. At workzones, guests are always welcomed and drop-ins are encouraged.

To learn more about workzones or make a reservation, click here or call 805.966.3722.

— Ashley Simmons represents workzones.

