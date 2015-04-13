Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Workzones Co-Working Club Celebrates 2 Years in Santa Barbara

Co-working club workzones opened two years ago in downtown Santa Barbara, and will celebrate the milestone with tours, treats and special offers on April 28.
Co-working club workzones opened two years ago in downtown Santa Barbara, and will celebrate the milestone with tours, treats and special offers on April 28.  (workzones photo)
By workzones | April 13, 2015 | 4:41 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s hub for local professionals and entrepreneurs, workzones, is excited to announce its second-year anniversary of co-working.

To thank the local community for its support, workzones is inviting Central Coast entrepreneurs, businesses and self-ascribed “solo-preneurs” to take a tour of the workzones facilities on Tuesday, April 28. To celebrate the workzones’ second birthday, all day workzones staff will be offering tours, treats and special offers to current and prospective members.

“There’s a strong sense of community among the people that work out of our space,” workzones co-founder Pam Tanase said. “Some of our members have been with us since the beginning, and it’s been amazing to watch how their businesses have grown and flourished."

Founded in 2012 by local entrepreneurs Pam Tanase, Kirk Peacock, Lisa Riolo and Mike Franco, workzones offers an alternative space to those currently working from home and coffee shops, where distractions are prevalent. Since its founding two years ago, workzones has grown from being a small Santa Barbara startup to hosting a large dedicated community of local entrepreneurs.

Members of the workzones co-working club have represented a diverse cross section of central coast professionals, ranging from self-described “solopreneurs” working on their passion projects, to growing companies like Raindance Partners, a biotechnology recruiting firm that operates out of workzones.

“There is something so special about stepping into an environment with like professionals. The workzones’ environment and culture has increased my productivity. I’ve also made new friendships, clients, and feel supported by the workzones staff and members.” said Michael Tognotti, Founder & CEO of Raindance Partners.

However, access to the space at workzones is not just limited to local startups and entrepreneurs. Large organizations such as Greenpeace frequently use both co-working and meeting room facilities as well.

“Workzones allows me to easily control, based on my need, how much I spend on a professional space when I need it, which helps our organization be more efficient in how we spend our budget. Having mail services and the opportunity to network, which is not present in other spaces, was a huge benefit as well,” said workzones member Jessica Randolph of Greenpeace.

The only shared workspace of its kind in Santa Barbara, workzones is a co-working club where people can not only grow their businesses but also grow as professionals. In the two years since its foundation, workzones continues to foster a collaborative environment where members can participate in networking opportunities such as cocktail hours or guest speaker events.

Conveniently located in vibrant downtown Santa Barbara, workzones offers Focus Zones for working privately, Meetings Zones for hosting colleagues and clients, and Social Zones that allow guests to collaborate and share ideas. Guests can also enjoy modern business services and office amenities, plus an all-encompassing coffee machine where you can have your drink of choice at the touch of a button.

Come celebrate two years of workzones by visiting on April 28 in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 351 Paseo Nuevo (second floor). To learn more about workzones or make a reservation, click here or call 805.966.3722.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 