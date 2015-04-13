Workzones Co-Working Club Celebrates 2 Years in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s hub for local professionals and entrepreneurs, workzones, is excited to announce its second-year anniversary of co-working.

To thank the local community for its support, workzones is inviting Central Coast entrepreneurs, businesses and self-ascribed “solo-preneurs” to take a tour of the workzones facilities on Tuesday, April 28. To celebrate the workzones’ second birthday, all day workzones staff will be offering tours, treats and special offers to current and prospective members.

“There’s a strong sense of community among the people that work out of our space,” workzones co-founder Pam Tanase said. “Some of our members have been with us since the beginning, and it’s been amazing to watch how their businesses have grown and flourished."

Founded in 2012 by local entrepreneurs Pam Tanase, Kirk Peacock, Lisa Riolo and Mike Franco, workzones offers an alternative space to those currently working from home and coffee shops, where distractions are prevalent. Since its founding two years ago, workzones has grown from being a small Santa Barbara startup to hosting a large dedicated community of local entrepreneurs.

Members of the workzones co-working club have represented a diverse cross section of central coast professionals, ranging from self-described “solopreneurs” working on their passion projects, to growing companies like Raindance Partners, a biotechnology recruiting firm that operates out of workzones.

“There is something so special about stepping into an environment with like professionals. The workzones’ environment and culture has increased my productivity. I’ve also made new friendships, clients, and feel supported by the workzones staff and members.” said Michael Tognotti, Founder & CEO of Raindance Partners.

However, access to the space at workzones is not just limited to local startups and entrepreneurs. Large organizations such as Greenpeace frequently use both co-working and meeting room facilities as well.

“Workzones allows me to easily control, based on my need, how much I spend on a professional space when I need it, which helps our organization be more efficient in how we spend our budget. Having mail services and the opportunity to network, which is not present in other spaces, was a huge benefit as well,” said workzones member Jessica Randolph of Greenpeace.

The only shared workspace of its kind in Santa Barbara, workzones is a co-working club where people can not only grow their businesses but also grow as professionals. In the two years since its foundation, workzones continues to foster a collaborative environment where members can participate in networking opportunities such as cocktail hours or guest speaker events.

Conveniently located in vibrant downtown Santa Barbara, workzones offers Focus Zones for working privately, Meetings Zones for hosting colleagues and clients, and Social Zones that allow guests to collaborate and share ideas. Guests can also enjoy modern business services and office amenities, plus an all-encompassing coffee machine where you can have your drink of choice at the touch of a button.

Come celebrate two years of workzones by visiting on April 28 in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 351 Paseo Nuevo (second floor). To learn more about workzones or make a reservation, click here or call 805.966.3722.