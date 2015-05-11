Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Workzones Launches Solopreneur In Residence Program for Local Professionals

By Andre Sanchez for workzones | May 11, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s hub for local professionals, workzones, is excited to announce a new program aimed at local “Solopreneurs” who are passionate about getting their business off the ground, yet need additional support from like-minded individuals in the Santa Barbara area.

The new workzones initiative, called Solopreneur In Residence (SIR), hopes to provide a support system to self-employed professionals in the Santa Barbara area. Self-employed “Solopreneurs” and startups that are admitted into the workzones SIR program are given access to critical tools necessary to help launch their business.

The mission of the workzones SIR program is to help provide Santa Barbara professionals with the tools necessary to kickstart their venture. Having access to a productive working space, mentorship, and networking are often cited as critical components when launching a startup, and the SIR program aims to provide these to Santa Barbara locals who qualify. SIR program benefits include a free workones co-working membership, mentorship and access to monthly networking events.

"The Solopreneur In Residence (SIR) program was designed to help individuals grow their small business. SIR utilizes workzones' entrepreneurial member base, access to workspace and networking events to support your venture," workzones co-founder Lisa Riolo said.

The only shared workspace of its kind in Santa Barbara, workzones is a co-working club where people can not only grow their businesses but also grow as professionals. Programs like SIR aim to continually develop and formalize productive resources to help support Solopreneur businesses in Santa Barbara.

Conveniently located in vibrant downtown Santa Barbara, workzones offers both monthly memberships for people looking for an alternative workspace and drop-in meeting rooms for those looking for a more professional atmosphere to hold a meeting. Workzones has several areas to enhance productivity including Focus Zones for working privately, Meetings Zones for hosting colleagues and clients, and Social Zones that allow guests to collaborate and share ideas. Guests can also enjoy modern business services and office amenities, plus a digital coffee machine where you can have your drink of choice at the touch of a button.

Are you a solopreneur interested in applying to the workzones’ SIR program? Submit an application online today by visiting the SIR application site available by clicking here, or call 805.966.3722 for more information.

— Andre Sanchez represents workzones.

