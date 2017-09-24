World Business Academy Gala Honors Marianne Partridge, Deepak Chopra

From the terrace of the beautiful Belmond El Encanto hotel high up on the Riviera, World Business Academy VIP guests enjoyed the Santa Barbara sunset at a cocktail reception before the 30th Anniversary Gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The nonprofit World Business Academy honors individuals who are committed to a different way of thinking about the world and have the willingness to “Take Responsibility for the Whole,” a core tenet of the academy and its founding president and CEO, Rinaldo Brutoco.

The WBA tagline is “Sharing the Vision, Building the Network, Healing the Planet.”

Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chairwoman of SAGE Publishing, served as event chairwoman for the academy’s gala. McCune was one of three honorees at last year’s festivities, receiving the Responsible Business Award, which she graciously presented this year to Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Partridge co-founded the alternative weekly newspaper in 1986. Before moving to Santa Barbara in 1980, she was the editor of the Village Voice in New York City, executive editor of Look magazine and senior editor of Rolling Stone magazine.

“The debate is our savior,” McCune said in presenting the award. “Thank you for your lending a voice to those in need.”

Partridge responded, “The things that the World Business Academy supports, we support. Thank you to all for this award.”

Rock star and environmental activist David Crosby, who was presented the Community Empowerment Award last year, returned the favor this year. Crosby delivered the Global Consciousness Award to author, scientist and speaker Deepak Chopra.

Through his writing, Chopra helps create a global shift in consciousness in order to heal the planet. He has authored more than 80 books in 43 languages. A pioneer in mind-body medicine and personal transformation, Chopra is board certified in internal medicine, endocrinology and metabolism.

“I was extremely pleased to put Depak Chopra and Marianne Partridge on the stage at the same time,”​ Brutoco told Noozhawk. “Both have made enormous contributions — Depak on a global basis, and Marianne, first in New York and for the last 30 years in Santa Barbara.

“I am grateful that the audience enjoyed the night, that the mood was festive, and that a significant amount of money was raised for World Business Academy.”

Major sponsors included The Chopra Foundation, Tailored Brands, Seven Oaks Ranch, Schley Look Guthrie & Locker LLP, the Unstoppable Foundation, Casa Barranca, the Santa Barbara Independent, Ray Chambers, Cheryl Tomchin and many others. Patron and attorney Allan Ghitterman celebrated his 93rd birthday that evening.

The gala was supported by board chairwoman Marie Case and board members Blaine Bartlett, Rinaldo Brutoco, Diane Cirincione, William Moses, Matt Renner and James Selman.

Honorary committee members included Deidre Hade and Will Arnst, Inga and Jack Canfield, David Crosby, Julianna Friedman and Tom Dain, Geoff Green (who served as auctioneer), Lee Lysne, Betty and Stan Hatch, Norm Waitt, Mick Mandowski, Dawa and Aranza Phillips, and Vicki Riskin and David Rintels.

Since 1986, the World Business Academy has endeavored to bring higher consciousness to business practices and to advance social and environmental justice. Recently, the academy focused on two environmental issues: the danger of nuclear power, and the great potential of creating clean, renewable energy in Santa Barbara through a series of interconnected local micro grids of energy, to set the standard in the effort to decarbonize society.

