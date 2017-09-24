Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

World Business Academy Gala Honors Marianne Partridge, Deepak Chopra

30th anniversary ceremony includes presentation of organization's Responsible Business and Global Consciousness awards

Global Consciousness Award recipient Deepak Chopra, center, with Lalla Brutoco and World Business Academy CEO Rinaldo Brutoco at the WBA’s 30th Anniversary Gala dinner and awards ceremony at the Belmond El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1688 > of 11
From left, Judi Weisbart, World Business Academy executive director Matt Renner, Lee Lysne and Faye Schumacker.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1689 > of 11
Alison Sydney and World Business Academy CEO Rinaldo Brutoco.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1690 > of 11
Don Fergusson, left, Demetrius Argyropoulis and Danique Jongsma.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1691 > of 11
Abe Peck, left, Suzanne Peck and Harry Weisbart.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1692 > of 11
Guitarist Michael Holland provided live music.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1693 > of 11
From left, Diane Anthony, Dale Miglieiano, Laurie Dean and Kevin Bourke.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1694 > of 11
On his 93rd birthday, attorney Allan Ghitterman is flanked by his wife, Susan Rose, left, and Judith Hopkinson.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1695 > of 11
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and her husband, retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge George Eskin.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1696 > of 11
Santa Barbara journalist Marianne Partridge accepts the World Business Academy’s Responsible Business Award.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1697 > of 11
The scene in the El Encanto ballroom for the World Business Academy gala.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1698 > of 11
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | September 24, 2017 | 11:30 a.m.

From the terrace of the beautiful Belmond El Encanto hotel high up on the Riviera, World Business Academy VIP guests enjoyed the Santa Barbara sunset at a cocktail reception before the 30th Anniversary Gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The nonprofit World Business Academy honors individuals who are committed to a different way of thinking about the world and have the willingness to “Take Responsibility for the Whole,” a core tenet of the academy and its founding president and CEO, Rinaldo Brutoco.

The WBA tagline is “Sharing the Vision, Building the Network, Healing the Planet.”

Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chairwoman of SAGE Publishing, served as event chairwoman for the academy’s gala. McCune was one of three honorees at last year’s festivities, receiving the Responsible Business Award, which she graciously presented this year to Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Partridge co-founded the alternative weekly newspaper in 1986. Before moving to Santa Barbara in 1980, she was the editor of the Village Voice in New York City, executive editor of Look magazine and senior editor of Rolling Stone magazine.

“The debate is our savior,” McCune said in presenting the award. “Thank you for your lending a voice to those in need.”

Partridge responded, “The things that the World Business Academy supports, we support. Thank you to all for this award.”

Rock star and environmental activist David Crosby, who was presented the Community Empowerment Award last year, returned the favor this year. Crosby delivered the Global Consciousness Award to author, scientist and speaker Deepak Chopra.

Through his writing, Chopra helps create a global shift in consciousness in order to heal the planet. He has authored more than 80 books in 43 languages. A pioneer in mind-body medicine and personal transformation, Chopra is board certified in internal medicine, endocrinology and metabolism.

Santa Barbara journalist Marianne Partridge accepts the World Business Academy’s Responsible Business Award.
Santa Barbara journalist Marianne Partridge accepts the World Business Academy’s Responsible Business Award. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

“I was extremely pleased to put Depak Chopra and Marianne Partridge on the stage at the same time,”​ Brutoco told Noozhawk. “Both have made enormous contributions — Depak on a global basis, and Marianne, first in New York and for the last 30 years in Santa Barbara.

“I am grateful that the audience enjoyed the night, that the mood was festive, and that a significant amount of money was raised for World Business Academy.”

Major sponsors included The Chopra Foundation, Tailored Brands, Seven Oaks Ranch, Schley Look Guthrie & Locker LLP, the Unstoppable Foundation, Casa Barranca, the Santa Barbara Independent, Ray Chambers, Cheryl Tomchin and many others. Patron and attorney Allan Ghitterman celebrated his 93rd birthday that evening.

The gala was supported by board chairwoman Marie Case and board members Blaine Bartlett, Rinaldo Brutoco, Diane Cirincione, William Moses, Matt Renner and James Selman.

Honorary committee members included Deidre Hade and Will Arnst, Inga and Jack Canfield, David Crosby, Julianna Friedman and Tom Dain, Geoff Green (who served as auctioneer), Lee Lysne, Betty and Stan Hatch, Norm Waitt, Mick Mandowski, Dawa and Aranza Phillips, and Vicki Riskin and David Rintels.

Since 1986, the World Business Academy has endeavored to bring higher consciousness to business practices and to advance social and environmental justice. Recently, the academy focused on two environmental issues: the danger of nuclear power, and the great potential of creating clean, renewable energy in Santa Barbara through a series of interconnected local micro grids of energy, to set the standard in the effort to decarbonize society.

Click here for more information about the World Business Academy.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 