World Business Academy Hosts Community Meeting About Montecito Microgrid

By Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy | November 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The World Business Academy is hosting a free community meeting, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, to share information about the Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative (MCMI), being developed in partnership with the Clean Coalition.

The meeting will be at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road.

This proposed Montecito microgrid energy system would deliver local energy daily and power emergency facilities during outages caused by extreme weather events and system failures.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and learn how the microgrid’s clean, local energy would advance Santa Barbara’s climate goals.
 
Seating is limited, so interested participants are urged to RSVP online at EventBrite.com or call the World Business Academy, 805-892-4600.

At the meeting, participants will learn how the region’s local geography, while beautiful, also exposes residents to catastrophes that can only be solved through distributed energy systems such as microgrids.

The meeting will include a discussion about the need to make the area’s local energy systems more resilient to preserve the local economy and standard of living; how the Montecito Community Microgrid first insulates critical institutions like the fire and water district headquarters, then expands to schools which serve as shelters and gathering areas during crises; how microgrid technology developed at area schools can prepare future generations to accelerate the transition to renewable energy; how adding solar plus storage to homes makes the microgrid stronger; and how the Montecito Community Microgrid can become a model for other communities to become more resilient in the face of climate change.

A community microgrid is a new approach for designing and operating an electric grid based on local renewables and other distributed energy resources like energy storage and demand response.

Although linked to the main electric grid, a community microgrid can isolate from the broader distribution grid during a power outage and provide indefinite renewables-driven backup power to core operations at critical facilities.

Providing secure, stable and clean local energy, even during disasters of extended duration, Community Microgrids are economic, environmentally sound, and resilient.

The Montecito Community Microgrid is a collaborative effort between the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that encourages business leaders to take greater responsibility for their communities and the environment, and the Clean Coalition, a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and a modern grid through technical, policy, and project development expertise.

Visit https://worldbusiness.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.

 

