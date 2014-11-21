World Business Academy Luncheon Promotes the Power of Safe Energy Project

Officials outline the nonprofit organization's goals to inform and inspire, with an emphasis on ending nuclear power

Leaders from the World Business Academy gathered at The Fess Parker on Monday to welcome the community at a luncheon in an effort promote safe energy and raise awareness about the environmental impact and harmful carcinogenic heath effects caused by nuclear power plants on the Pacific coast of California.

“Today is a very exciting day for us,” said Judi Weisbart, WBA vice president of community relations. “It is our second annual Safe Energy Luncheon, and together we have made tremendous strides in one year. We began holding monthly meetings in February and now up to 80 people gather to learn and support one another.”

WBA Executive Director Matt Renner shared with guests what the mission is of the World Business Academy.

“The World Business Academy is a strategy,” Renner said. “It’s a calling, it’s a passion and it’s a dream, but at its core it’s a strategy.”

Renner emphasized the impact that business has on the world and consequences and ideology that can spread worldwide.

“Standing in the future and looking around, I see a world where every person is respected in her or his workplace,” Renner said. “Where they feel good about the purpose of the company they work for. Where the products and services they provide benefit their communities and have a zero or even negative carbon footprint.”

A network of business and thought leaders and concerned citizens are being brought together by the WBA with the goal to create a brighter future that continues to grow.

“There are also hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of seedlings,” Renner said. “These are the young businesses that have a different way of seeing the world and their place in it. These are the leaders, younger and older, who know that they could not exist without the clean air, safe streets, smart students and their well-paid customers.”

During the luncheon, representatives from the nonprofit organization vowed to orchestrate a safer and less costly solution to end nuclear power.

The World Business Academy’s Safe Energy Project, initiated in 1997 to monitor and report on the effects of power plants in the United States, strives to replace California’s remaining nuclear power plants, including nearby Diablo Canyon Power Plant, with renewable energy.

WBA is heavily involved in action against PG&E, seeking an exemption for Diablo Canyon in a decision that will be decide by the State Water Board in 2015 — and the decision not only will affect energy production and water consumption, but potentially cancer rates in the area.

“The World Business Academy is one of the few organizations in the nation with the facts and the courage to confront this nuclear industry lie — that the radiation released during the normal operations of nuclear power plants is somehow ‘safe,’” said Dr. Jerry Brown, director of the Safe Energy Project. “The good news is that when nuclear power plants close, cancer rates drop dramatically and infant health improves.”

Additional issues with Diablo Canyon and further basis for WBA’s strategy of political and legal action to close the nuclear facility is that Diablo Canyon is “built on multiple earthquake faults in an historic tsunami zone that is at risk for a Fukushima-like earthquake, tsunami and meltdown,” Brown said.

Following Brown was a film that was the opening film for the 2014 United Nations Climate Summit, What’s Possible, that showed a window into a vision for the future.

Films such as this and the open dialogue that WBA encourages are part of the community engagement important to attaining future goals.

“We would love for you to have meetings in your homes and maybe listen to the monthly academy’s radio shows and discuss,” Weisbart said. “We want to help you become informed, inspired and connected to us and to the community.”

One of this important discussion points is WBA’s “Clean Energy Moonshot,” a visionary strategy to transition the world’s energy infrastructure to 100 percent carbon-free, nuclear-free power.

Beginning in California, the Moonshot strategy starts with a pilot project intended to achieve carbon-free, nuclear-free electricity for the entire state within 10 years at no cost to ratepayers, demonstrating a pathway for renewable energy that is economically beneficial to local and global economies.

Utilizing an alternative system of microgrids would integrate local power production and distribution to strengthen and gradually replace the massive existing statewide grid and cut California’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by 43 percent.

The academy has more than 80 Fellows who contribute intellectual capital and time, including Lynne Twist, Amory Lovins and Deepak Chopra, and the next generation will be a key asset in reaching the path towards a zero carbon energy future.

“Starting in 2015, Millenials will become the majority of the workforce,” Renner said. “On behalf of this next generation, I invite you to engage with your social networks, text your friends, figure out what Twitter is and let’s all work together to make the world work for future generations.”

