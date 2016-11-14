World Business Academy President to Speak at Consciousness Network Gathering

The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network and its founder, Forrest Leichtberg, will present World Business Academy and former Chopra Foundation president Rinaldo Brutoco as the featured speaker at the Conscious Networking event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Brutoco will speak on “Applied Metaphysics for Creating Abundance.” Admission is $20 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at ccsb.eventbrite.com. Check-in and networking begins at 6:30 p.m.

Brutoco is the founding president of the World Business Academy and an author and visionary change agent. As a keynote speaker and guest lecturer at business schools at Stanford, Columbia and Northwestern universities, he brings insights to the questions of how we can design a better future for humanity, and the role of business in contemporary moral, environmental and social issues.

He also served as president of the Chopra Foundation, founded by Deepak Chopra, which today feeds of more than 1 million children in India every day.

Inspirational flute music at the Nov.18 event will be provided by Emiliano Campobello. He has played his flutes for spiritual leaders around the world and has appeared at events for such personalities as Chopra and Chief Arvol Looking Horse (Lakota).

“This will be the network’s most exciting event yet,” said Leichtberg, producer, host and emcee of the Conscious Networking event.

“This is a very special opportunity for the people of the community of Santa Barbara to hear and experience Brutoco, who has impacted the lives of so many people worldwide, and Campobello, whose music uplifts all who hear it,” Liechtberg said.

The event includes vendors, on-site healers and intuitive readers, offering their products and services to visitors.

“In this way, SBCN connects the area’s conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, while strengthening the bonds between them and creating relationships through which healing and transformation can take place,” Leichtberg said.

A few years ago, Liechtberg experienced a life-threatening health problem, which led him to delve into the self-help field and, after a long and extensive healing process, ultimately helped him find his purpose: heading the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.

For more information, email [email protected]

— Cheryl Nadine for Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.