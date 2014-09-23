World-Class Squash Match Comes to Santa Barbara

World-class professional squash came to Santa Barbara on Sunday when the world’s No. 5 ranked player, Amr Shabana, played an exhibition match against the former world-ranked No. 20, Shahier Razik, in front of an enthusiastic and cheering crowd of 200 people at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

Both players stopped in Santa Barbara on their way to a professional tournament in San Francisco, the NetSuite Open, which will be played on a portable, all-glass court set up outside at the Embarcadero at the foot of the Bay Bridge, from Sept. 24-30. With a purse of $70,000, it is one of the largest professional squash tournaments in the United States.

Sunday’s match — part serious squash, part Harlem Globetrotters-style fun — pitted Shabana and Razik against each other for the second time in Santa Barbara. Although Razik won last year’s match, Shabana won this year, 3-1.

Squash is a sport played with two racquets and a rubber ball inside a closed court. At the professional level, one point can last five minutes or more, making it a sport that demands powerful agility, strategy, talent, and mental and physical strength. According to the U.S. Squash website, more than 25 million people play squash in 175 countries. Forbes magazine has ranked it the No. 1 healthiest sport in the world.

Shabana and Razik grew up playing together in Egypt, but both now reside in Toronto. Along with a partner in Washington, D.C., they own a company called Squash Revolution, a sports marketing and management company that promotes all aspects of the game of squash, including tournament management and adult and junior camps.

Shabana, who is the No. 2 seed for the NetSuite tournament this weekend, is coming off a big win at the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions in New York last winter, played on an all-glass court set up in the middle of Grand Central Station. Shabana said playing the exhibition match in Santa Barbara helped him prepare for the tournament this weekend.

“It’s a very good testing ground for how you are moving,” he said. “But it’s good fun because you aren’t playing to defend your ranking.”

After the match, adults and juniors participated in clinics with both pros. Razik, who now spends more time coaching than playing, said that bringing top-level squash to Santa Barbara was an important reason for his trip here.

“We’re here to promote and expose the game to the younger generation,” he said. “We are trying to inspire them because that’s how it was passed down to us. It’s key to have an event like this one to help motivate the junior players.”

“Watching them play makes me want to get to the next level so maybe one day I can play like they do,” said Dillon Miller, a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School who is ranked No. 61 nationwide for junior players under the age of 15. Although the junior program at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club is small, several of the players have earned high national rankings.

On the East Coast, Razik said, adults can barely get a court time or lesson because there are so many junior players. Parents push their children to earn national rankings because elite colleges, such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale, recruit top squash players for their teams, he said.

During a Q&A session after the match, the pros were asked what advice they would give junior players.

“You’ve got to stick with it — it takes time to get better. Think in terms of the long run,” said Razik, 36, who started playing when he was 8.

Shabana, 35, who started playing on the professional tour when he was just 15 years old, had similar advice.

“Have fun, and play as much as you can with your friends,” he said. But he also had good advice for the parents of junior players. “My mother was the national champion of Egypt, but she didn’t really care about the match results as much as my attitude on the court towards other players. Sportsmanship is where the parents need to focus.”

Razik went on to tell a funny story about his mother, who he had to ban from watching his matches when he was younger because he could hear her audible sighs and moans when he lost a point. His advice to parents? “Be balanced. Don’t be too pushy.”

Orla O’Doherty, the teaching professional at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club and former world-ranked No. 69, organized the exhibition match. Graham, the executive director of the Santa Barbara School of Squash and former world ranked No. 30 player, served as referee and added colorful commentary during the match, much to the delight of the audience.

Part of the proceeds from the event benefited the School of Squash, a local after-school program for low-income students that not only teaches the children how to play squash but also provides them with academic tutoring, service learning and mentoring opportunities.

Sponsors of the event included: Jonathan Siegel of Followup.cc, Augustine Painting and Kevin Yardi, among others. For more information about the Santa Barbara School of Squash, click here or contact Robert Graham at [email protected].

— Julia Rodgers is a Noozhawk contributing writer and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.