World Dance for Humanity Seeking ‘Thriller’ Event Sponsors

Donations benefit Westside Boys & Girls Club afterschool program and scholarships for students in Rwanda

The time is nigh for Santa Barbara County zombies to rise up from the Courthouse Sunken Gardens and other local haunts for World Dance for Humanity’s (WD4H) annual benefit performances of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

World Dance’s signature Thrill the World extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 27, is expected to attract 250 costumed performers to the Sunken Gardens, but there will be other opportunities to rock ’n roll zombie-style from Ojai to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The music and moves of Jackson’s iconic dance may be otherworldly, but WD4H’s goal of raising $40,000 to fund scholarships for 170 Rwandan high school and college students, as well as help local kids attend the Santa Barbara Westside Boys & Girls Club after-school program, is down to earth.

Event sponsor levels include: Vampire, $250; Werewolf, $500; Zombie, $1,000; and Super Zombie, $5,000. Perks include:

» Sponsor’s logo in all Thriller publicity around town for six weeks leading up to Halloween.

» Surprise Thriller flashmob at Sponsor’s Halloween event.

» Very Important Zombie (VIZ) seating at Sunken Garden main event on Oct. 27.

» Sponsor’s logo on the big sponsor banner at Sunken Garden.

» Sponsor’s link on World Dance for Humanity website for a year.

To become a sponsor, contact Janet Reineck, 805-966-5439, [email protected] Checks payable to WD4H can be mailed to 906 N. Nopal St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more about sponsorships and dance practice times, visit www.worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller-2018/.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.