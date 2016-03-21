World Down Syndrome Day Flash Mob to Dance Toward Awareness at Paseo Nuevo

Monday, March 21, 2016, is World Down Syndrome Day. To raise awareness, friends and family of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County (DSASBC) with the help of La Boheme Director Teresa Nowak will be performing a flash mob at 6 p.m. in front of the movie theater in Paseo Nuevo.

Teresa Nowak has been teaching weekly dance classes hosted by the DSASBC at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The commencement of the classes is the “Flash Mob” performance.

Those interested in taking part are encouraged to like DSASBC on Facebook, watch the flash mob video and learn the dance.

All ages and abilities are welcome, so bring your friends, family and neighbors.

For more information contact [email protected] or 805.886.4411.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.