Keep Up With Current Events in World of Interest Class

With issues near and far impacting people's daily lives, it is a fascinating time for the diverse local community to come together to understand and share perspectives.

SBCC School of Extended Learning welcomes Santa Barbara’s older adults to learn and share in the tuition-free class, World of Interest for Older Adults.

The class will be held 10:30-11:45 a.m. Fridays, March 23-May 18, at School of Extended Learning’s Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St., Santa Barbara.

Led by teacher Fred Hoffman, students will explore topics related to international, national, state and local events.

“We’re interested in what you have to say and we look forward to the great discussions that always unfold in this class,” Hoffman said.

Students will learn how to find information on key issues, form an understanding about the diversity of opinions on those matters, and the ability to express differences in a civil fashion.

The class will encourage those who don’t normally speak out to express themselves.

For class information, call 687-0812. Course number is 64383

Application and registration is required and can be completed in person at the Schott Campus or the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

Registration information also available by phone, 683-8200, or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.