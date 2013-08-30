World Peace Day Celebration Planned in Santa Barbara

“Peace and friendship with all mankind is our wisest policy, and I wish we may be permitted to pursue it.” — Thomas Jefferson

In coordination with the International Day of Peace, Santa Barbara will celebrate the occasion with a gathering at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Mayor Helene Schneider will speak and read a Peace Proclamation, and several groups will offer informative presentations.

The groups will include Our Mesa Community with Dennis Thompson, “A Year Without War” (Santa Barbara City College); Peace Crane Project with Sue DiCicco; and The Prem Rawat Foundation with Sherry Weinstein (Food for People and Peace Education Program).

Before the main event, origami peace cranes will be created from noon to 3 p.m. at the corner of Anapamu and State streets.

All are welcome. The event is free.

For more information, call Juanita Chatham at 805.963.0880.