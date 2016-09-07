World-Renowned Trumpeter Chris Botti to Perform at The Granada Theatre

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce America’s biggest selling instrumental artist, Chris Botti, will perform at The Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, as part of the 2016-17 Granada Theatre Concert Series.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed album, When I Fall In Love, Botti’s success has crossed over to audiences typically reserved for pop music and has led to four No. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple gold and platinum recognitions and Grammy Awards.

Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra.

Hitting the road for as many as 300 days per year, the trumpeter has also performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world’s most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Teatro di San Carlo in Italy.

Impressions, Botti’s 2012 Grammy-winning Columbia Records release, is the latest in a stellar parade of albums, including When I Fall In Love (2004), To Love Again: The Duets (2005), Italia (2007) and the CD/DVD Chris Botti in Boston (2009), which have firmly established him as a clarion voice in the American contemporary music scene.

Playing with his uniquely expressive sound and soaring musical imagination, Botti is joined on the disc by featured artists Andrea Bocelli, Vince Gill, Herbie Hancock, Mark Knopfler and David Foster in a warm, intimate celebration of melodic balladry.

Most recently, Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, Botti has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.

With Impressions and the albums that preceded it, he has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

Tickets for Botti’s Sept. 10 performance range in price from $29-$84 and can be purchased online here or by calling The Granada Theatre Box Office at 805.899.2222.

For information about sponsorship opportunities for this performance, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.