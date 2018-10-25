World War I Video Project — 1918 — a Visual History Lesson at Presidio

The Environment Makers, New Grit, and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will present 1918, an immersive video installation across the front walls and grounds of El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 6-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11.

El Presidio is at 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

There will be an opening reception, 6-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Program contributors and dignitaries will speak, followed by the unveiling of the installation and light refreshments.

1918, a free outdoor visual history lesson is timed to coincide with Veterans Day and the signing of the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, that marked the end of World War I.

Multiple projections across the site will tell the story of the U.S. involvement in World War I. A projection of a field of poppies will flood the Presidio parade ground under visitors’ feet to honor the veterans living in Santa Barbara County.

All film installations will be shown on short loops, allowing visitors to experience them at their own pace. Because the installation depicts the realities of World War I and its immediate aftermath, viewer discretion and parental guidance is advised.

The imagery for the 1918 installation comes from a variety of resources including the National Archives, Penn State University and The Library of Congress.

The exhibit was produced and directed by Jonathan PJ Smith of The Environment Makers and Kym Cochran of New Grit, with consultation and support by Santa Barbara-based veteran William Charnley.

For more information, call 805-965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.