WorldView-4 Satellite Gets To Work Capturing Images of Earth

Spacecraft launched Nov. 11 from Vandenberg AFB after weeks of delays due to fire, technical issue

Weeks after hitching a ride to space aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the WorldView-4 satellite officially is on the job.

DigitalGlobe, Inc. recently announced the craft launched Nov. 11 had successfully completed in-orbit testing and calibration and started serving the first direct-access customer Feb. 1.

Additional direct access customers will be joining the WorldView-4 service through 2017, the company said.

WorldView-4 became the fifth active satellite in DigitalGlobe’s constellation of Earth-observation craft.

The newest satellite more than doubles DigitalGlobe’s capacity to collect imagery used by commercial, government and international customers.

Among the many uses of WorldView-4 data are enhancing global security, creating detailed maps, and supporting quick response for humanitarian crises.

“Meeting our commitment to delivering WorldView-4 access on time for our customers is a tremendous achievement,” said Tim Hascall, DigitalGlobe executive vice president and chief operations officer. “We look forward to making WorldView-4’s capabilities available to all of our customers, helping them to make critical decisions with confidence for many years to come.”

The addition of WorldView-4 more than doubles DigitalGlobe’s capacity to collect 30 cm imagery — meaning it can see objects as small as 12 inches.

The company released the first image from WorldView-4 weeks after launch, showing in great detail the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, which was built to host Olympic events in 1964 and will again host international competitions when the games return to Tokyo in summer 2020.

Liftoff of the WorldView-4 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket came eight weeks late due to a technical glitch followed by the Canyon Fire that sparked on south Vandenberg in September.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.