Worth Street Reach Enlists SBCC Students in Organic Garden Project

Worth House of Santa Barbara, a congregate living home for formerly homeless seniors, is hosting Santa Barbara City College students on Tuesday to install an organic edible garden.

“The organic gardens play an important role for our residents,” explained Deborah Barnes, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Worth Street Reach.

“First, garden work is very healing and encouraging to people. In addition, the garden will provide as much as 45 percent of the diet for the residents, reducing costs and ensuring healthy nutrition.”

Barnes also noted that the home hosts many fruit trees as an additional source of food.

The SBCC students are organized by Josh Graning, 33, an environmental horticulture student who operates PermAction, a group that works on permaculture projects.

The group leader is Mike Vergeer, 40, a geography teacher at SBCC who also teaches bicycle safety courses for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition. Vergeer has previously installed several edible gardens in elementary schools and for nonprofits in Goleta, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara.

Graning and Vergeer are gathering returning SBCC horticulture students to install and oversee this project at 10 am Tuesday.

Barnes said the garden is a key component of her vision for healing through nutrition for the senior residents who recently moved in.

“We must think outside the box to find answers” she said.

Worth Street Reach created the senior home in reponse to the housing crisis, and manages the day-to-day operation of the six-bedroom, four-bath home. The agency’s mission is to find creative solution for housing, work and clean laundry for those living in poverty.

Click here for more information about Worth Street Reach, or contact Barnes at 805.366.3117. Click here to make an online donation.