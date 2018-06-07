Wound Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Earns Gold Seal

The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has been recertified by the Joint Commission for the Disease Specific Certification in Wound Care. The center has held this designation since 2013.

Earning The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation means that The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management has been recognized for its dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s state-of-the-art wound care standards.

"Our wound care re-certification acknowledges that our staff is committed to providing the highest level of care and outstanding outcomes,” said Susan San Marco, service line director for the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management and Skin Wound and Ostomy Therapy Services.

“We are the first hospital in the tri-county area to receive wound care certification from the Joint Commission,” she said.

The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management again has received the Center of Distinction Award and the Center of Excellence Award presented by Healogics, Inc. in recognition of outstanding clinical results and an outstanding patient satisfaction score of 99.2 percent.

Healogics has recognized the Center for Wound Management with the Center of Distinction Award for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, as well as a minimum wound healing rate of 93 percent within 30 median days to heal.

Healogics, www.healogics.com, tracks more than 800 wound care centers nationwide to determine the award winners.

Because the Center for Wound Management has achieved these outstanding clinical outcomes for two consecutive years, it has also earned the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Center of Excellence Award.

For more information on the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management or to make an appointment, call 805-696-7920.

— Maria Zate for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.