Wreck Closes Part of East Valley Road in Montecito

Driver of minivan involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP

A portion of East Valley Road in Montecito was expected to be closed until late Friday night after a vehicle slammed into a power pole, leaving it badly damaged, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near Park Lane, the CHP said.

East Valley Road was shut down between Park Lane and Moore Road, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The closure was expected to remain in effect until midnight while Southern California Edison Co. crews repaired the damaged power pole. Motorists were being detoured around the accident scene.

The driver of the minivan involved in the crash — Sharon Clark, 70, of Santa Barbara — was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, according to CHP Officer Kevin Taulbee.

Three dogs also were in the minivan, according to witnesses, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services was called to take them.

