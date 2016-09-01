Man Found Dead in Wrecked Vehicle Off Highway 1 Near Jalama Road

A 31-year-old man was found dead Thursday evening in the 5-day-old wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered in a ravine below Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

On Friday afternoon, the driver was identified as Lompoc resident Bernardo Esparza-Capuchino, whose family had filed a missing person report Aug. 29 with the Lompoc Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. to Highway 1 just south of Jalama Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

They found the vehicle 150-200 feet down the hillside on the east side of the highway, "and it appeared to have been there quite a while," Zaniboni said.

Firefighters made their way down to the the wreckage, and found the deceased driver inside, he added.

Sheriff's deputies, CHP officers and Search & Rescue Team members were called in to investigate.

The CHP said the Lompoc man's black Mitsubishi Galant was traveling north on Highway 1, south of El Jaro Creek, sometime Aug. 27 when the vehicle drifted right and went off the east side of the highway. The vehicle overturned down the embankment and came to rest facing west in the creek bed.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said, adding it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.

Officers at the scene requested a tow truck with a 300-foot-long cable to recover the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The incident prompted closure of the northbound lane of Highway 1 for some time Thursday night, with officers allowing alternating traffic through the area.

