Wrestler Will Yamasaki, Water Polo Player Piper Smith Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2018 | 8:38 p.m.

Big performances by Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos and Piper Smith in CIF postseason competition have earned them Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

Piper Smith, San Marcos water polo. Click to view larger
Will Yamasaki, Dos Pueblos wrestling Click to view larger
Yamasaki won the 184-pound weight class at the Southern Division CIF-Southern Section Individual Wrestling Championships. He upset the top-seeded wrestler from Esperanza 7-5 in overtime.

Yamasaki is DP’s first CIF-SS individual champion since 2015.

Smith came up big at the offensive end for the San Marcos girls water polo team in a Division 1 quarterfinal game against defending champion and No. 2 seed Laguna Beach. The UC Irvine-bound center scored three goals in an 8-7 overtime victory, putting the Royals in the semifinals for the second straight year.

San Marcos plays Mater Dei in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The other female athletes that were candidates for the award include Grace Raisin (Santa Barbara High water polo), Faith Tedesco (Santa Barbara High water polo), Ryann Neushul (Dos Pueblos water polo), Sophie Trumbull (San Marcos water polo), Sierra Palladino (San Marcos soccer), Lily Zanze (Cate basketball) and Morgan Haskin (Westmont basketball).

The male honorable mention choices were Joshua Perlmutter (SBCC baseball), Chase Avery (Providence basketball) and Alex Furukawa (Laguna Blanca soccer).

There was no Round Table press luncheon on Monday because of the Presidents' Day holiday. The winners will be presented with their plaques at the next luncheon on Feb. 26.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

