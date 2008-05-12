Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Wright Earns 2nd Straight Player of the Week Honor

The junior outfielder helped lead the Gauchos to a series win over Cal State Fullerton.

By Lisa Skvarla | May 12, 2008 | 10:18 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara junior Tiffany Wright earned Big West Player of the Week softball honors for the second consecutive week and for the third time this season after helping lead the Gauchos to a series win over Cal State Fullerton over the weekend.

The outfielder opened the series against the Titans with a 3-for-4 effort with two runs and a stolen base in the Gauchos’ 8-5 win. During Friday’s nightcap, she once again went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a double in a 10-6 loss.

Wright rounded out the series with a 3-for-5 showing in the final game of the season. She posted a double, a home run and a career-high five RBIs. Her home run marked the 12th of the season and the 23rd of her career, tying Tonya Dias’ UCSB record of 23 career home runs.

For the series, the junior batted .692 (9-for-13) with two home runs, eight RBIs, four runs scored and a pair of doubles.

Wright batted .350 overall this season across all 54 of the Gauchos’ games. She led the team with 40 runs, 15 doubles and 113 total bases. She was second on the team with 40 RBIs. She was especially impressive in Big West games, leading the conference in batting average (.487), slugging percentage (.947), runs scored (23), hits (37), RBI (26), doubles (eight), home runs (nine) and total bases (72). She ended the season among an eight-game hitting streak.

The Gauchos finished the season with a 30-24 overall record, marking just the fourth 30-win season in program history and the second consecutive. They posted a Big West record of 13-8, good for second place, their best finish since 2004 when they tied Cal State Northridge for second with a 14-7 record.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

