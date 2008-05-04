Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Wright Named Big West Player of Week a 2nd Time

Junior outfielder was a one-woman wrecking crew in UCSB's weekend series with Pacific.

By Lisa Skvarla | May 4, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

Junior Tiffany Wright earned Big West Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after helping UCSB to a series win over Pacific over the weekend.

{mosimage}

The outfielder opened the series against the Tigers with a 2-for-4 effort with a pair of doubles and two runs in UCSB’s 7-4 win Saturday. She went 1-for-3 with a run in the second game of the twinbill to help the Gauchos to a 3-1 victory.

Wright’s best performance came Sunday when she went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in UCSB’s 8-6 loss to Pacific in the series finale. Her home run was her 10th of the season and the 21st of her career, leaving her just two home runs shy of the program’s all-time career mark.

Wright is batting .323 on the season with 23 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs. In Big West play, she leads the team with her .444 batting average and 19 runs scored.

The Gauchos conclude the 2008 regular season on the road next weekend at Cal State Fullerton. The two teams will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday before completing the series with a noon Sunday game.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 