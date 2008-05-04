Wright Named Big West Player of Week a 2nd Time

Junior Tiffany Wright earned Big West Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after helping UCSB to a series win over Pacific over the weekend.

The outfielder opened the series against the Tigers with a 2-for-4 effort with a pair of doubles and two runs in UCSB’s 7-4 win Saturday. She went 1-for-3 with a run in the second game of the twinbill to help the Gauchos to a 3-1 victory.

Wright’s best performance came Sunday when she went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in UCSB’s 8-6 loss to Pacific in the series finale. Her home run was her 10th of the season and the 21st of her career, leaving her just two home runs shy of the program’s all-time career mark.

Wright is batting .323 on the season with 23 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs. In Big West play, she leads the team with her .444 batting average and 19 runs scored.

The Gauchos conclude the 2008 regular season on the road next weekend at Cal State Fullerton. The two teams will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday before completing the series with a noon Sunday game.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.