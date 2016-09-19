Wristband Presale Offers Sweet Deal for Active Kids Zone at Goleta Lemon Festival

The Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone unlimited activity wristband will again be available at the Goleta Lemon Festival this weekend, and this year, Goleta Lemon Festival and Deckers Brands have sweetened the deal by offering a special wristband pre-sale price now through Sept. 24.

Earlybirds can buy the activity wristbands in advance online for $20 at www.LemonFestival.com. The wristbands will be sold at the festival for $25.

The Kids Zone has everything from bounce houses and rock-climbing to bubble soccer and mini-golf. The wristband affords unlimited access to all activities the entire day.

The 25th Anniversary of the California Lemon Festival in Goleta, presented by Marborg Industries, takes place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Girsh Park. For more information, visit www.LemonFestival.com or call the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, 967-2500 ext. 6.

In addition to unlimited activities at the festival, all wristband wearers will receive complimentary ice-skate rentals next door at Ice in Paradise. Public skating sessions are $10, and the wristband waives the additional fee for skate-rental.

Public skate sessions are open after the festival, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marborg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 25th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Co-sponsors include Cox, Deckers Brands and Montecito Bank and Trust.

Sunshine Sponsors include: BlueStar Parking, City Ventures, Classic Party Rentals, GoGoleta.com, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Goleta West Sanitary District, ParentClick.com, Prestigious Auto Body, Touring & Tasting Santa Barbara, Spherion Staffing Services and Venoco Inc.

Seedling Sponsors: Bacara Resort and Spa, The Berry Man, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, EdHat, FLIR Systems, Foundation for Girsh Park, Glen Annie Golf Club, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Heritage Oaks Bank, Hollister Brewing Company, Hollister Village, homegrown graphics, Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Independent, Jay Farbman Photography, Jenny Schatzle Program, KARL STORZ Imaging, Latitude 34 Technologies, Lucidity Collaborative Events, Noozhawk, Nu Image Ad Group, Printing Impressions, Rincon Broadcasting, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Southern California Edison, Super 8 Goleta, State Farm Tammy Dobrotin, The Towbes Group, Tri-Valley Trophies, Tyler Speier Events and Union Bank.

Media Sponsors include: Edhat.com, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Barbara Sentinel, Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine, Montecito Journal, Univision, Central Coast CW-5, KEYT, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, KSBY 99.9, KTYD 99.9, Radio Bronco 107.7

Kristen Miller is president and CEO of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.