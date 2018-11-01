Write Letter to a Veteran at Santa Maria Public Library Event

The Santa Maria Public Library will be hosting a Letters to Veterans event, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, in the Learning Center on the first floor of the library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Patrons are welcome to visit and create letters that will be mailed to veterans in appreciation of the veterans’ service to the country. Stationery, pens, pencils and postage will be provided at the event.

Questions may be directed to the library staff, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

The letter project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.