A New Chapter for Young Writers Camp

Announces New Grade Levels, Locations in 2017; Writing Opportunities Span from 1st-12th Grade and from Buellton to Thousand Oaks Program continues growth through neighborhood school partnerships and return of specific genres

The Young Writers Camp, a nonprofit program of the South Coast Writing Project at UCSB, has announced plans to expand its reach in 2017 with several new and continued services. The Writers Camp programs include

The first program for grades 1-2 at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

Playwriting workshop for grades 7-12 and Digital Writing camp for grades 7-9 at UCSB.

Creative writing for grades 3-9 at UCSB.

A program for grades 4-9 at Jonata Middle School in Buellton.

A program for grades 3-9 grade at Cal Lutheran University.

All-day camps at UCSB (combining morning and afternoon offerings)

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to serve incoming first- and second-graders, especially because it is at a neighborhood school that local families can easily access,” said camp director Nicole Wald.

“We had fellows who really wanted to bring these programs to life, and my job as director is to help the fellows see their vision through,” she said.

Former Monroe School Principal Celeste Darga and current Roosevelt kindergarten teacher Megan Arce, will lead the camp for incoming first- and second-graders, which will offer free breakfast and lunch to attendees.

Additionally, Franklin School Principal Casie Kilgore is running a scholarship contest that will allow two of her students to attend the camp at no cost.

Now in its 27th year, the camp has traditionally been offered to incoming 3-9 graders with the aim of providing students access to the best inspiring writing instruction.

In 2016, the camp’s open-enrollment sessions across four locations from Thousand Oaks to Buellton served nearly 300 students, while a closed partnership with Oxnard School District served about 150 more.

A typical day at camp includes daily journal writing and structured writing workshops, including time for peer mentor groups. This leads to a deeper understanding of the writing process and what it means to be a part of a writing community.

In creative writing camps, students engage in a broad spectrum of fiction and nonfiction genres, from poetry to narrative, expository to memoir, and more.

In digital writing, the same broad spectrum is supplemented by writing experiences unique to the digital world.

Playwriting workshop students go deep into this genre with drama exercises, readings, and other experiential learning opportunities to write a full 10-page script.

Also common to camps are an array of arts, walking field trips, and guest speakers who may be authors, journalists, poets, or other community experts. These provide a rich set of experiences from which to write.

On the final day of camp, families are invited to a potluck celebration where writers read their published work from a camp anthology.

The camps are loosely modeled on practices the teachers have engaged in themselves.

Each group of 20-25 students is co-taught by two teachers who've participated in the intensive month-long SCWriP Summer Institute, deepening their understanding of the art of teaching writing while also honing their own writing skills.

Camp instructors include: Valerie Hobbs, local youth literature author, who will be teaching at UCSB this year, along with her husband, Jack Hobbs, a local legend in high school English. Ian Foutz, also a youth lit author and teacher will teach at CLU.

Multiple teachers across the camps have been Teacher of the Year for their schools or districts.

“The magic of camp is most apparent at the end, when kids who were barely writing a paragraph at the start are turning out multiple pages,” said teacher and award-winning children’s book writer Amada Irma Perez.

“The kids begin to view themselves as writers, and walk away more confident in their writing skills and ability,” she said.

The junior high and high school playwriting workshop at UCSB shifted the model of camp a bit by focusing on one genre and on older students.

Each student authored his/her own play under guidance of local teachering legends Phil Levien and David Holmes, who led the San Marcos High School drama program until 2014, when both men retired from teaching.

Holmes led the San Marcos High School drama program until 2014, when both men retired from teaching — Levien after 20 years, Holmes after more than 30 – to continue their acting careers.

While students in the digital writing program will incorporate 21st century types of composing, which might include creating blogs, videos, or other digital technologies that expand on the writing process, they also will put pen to paper in a journal.

Also returning this year is a camp for 4-9 graders at Jonata Middle School in Buellton, the second time this school will be partnering with UCSB on a Young Writers Camp program.

“I see this as an opportunity to cultivate a community of writers, both in our district and in the Santa Ynez Valley,” stated Jonata principal Hans Rheinschild. “It will also benefit our students by extending learning opportunities through the summer.”

A final continued effort this year is the first-ever campaign for community support.

The first half of the campaign focused on raising funds through a benefit reading, held in March at San Marcos High School with the school’s Writers’ Society to raise scholarship funds for the new playwriting workshop.

The next phase is a GoFundMe Campaign, where contributors can earn prizes such as YWC t-shirts, personalized work from students. To contribute, go to gofundme.com/u4f5eppw.

The campaign goal is to raise $4,000, enough to provide full and partial scholarships to at least 15 campers in 2016.

Sibling discounts, scholarships and school group discounts are available. All skill levels are welcome, with the main prerequisite being a love of writing, or at minimum an openness to learning about writing.

Application materials can be downloaded from the SCWriP website scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com.

For more information or help with registration, call Lisseth Murillo, office coordinator, 893-5899 or email [email protected]

For more about Young Writers Camp, visit scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com/.

— Nicole Wald for Young Writers Camp.