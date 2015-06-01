Writers Sign-Up! 43rd Annual Santa Barbara Writers Conference Begins Sunday

From June 7-12, writers from all over the world will take their writing and industry contacts to the next level at the 43rd Annual Santa Barbara Writers Conference, held at the oceanfront Hyatt Santa Barbara.

Since 1972, the SBWC has helped writers hone their craft, and connect their work with mentors, agents and publishers. Recently named the No. 3 premiere writers conference in the country by The Writer’s Edge publication, SBWC has provided world-class instruction, industry connections, encouragement, networking and community through workshops, lectures and panel discussions.

“Our conference has changed writers’ lives and careers,” owner and author Monte Schulz said. “We teach them to find their voice, construct their story and polish their work to a professional level. As well as introduce them to agents, publishers and an endlessly supportive community of writers.”

Successful international authors who started at the SBWC include best-sellers Fannie Flagg, Christopher Moore (Lamb) and Catherine Ryan Hyde (Pay It Forward).

“You can’t imagine what this conference meant to me,” said Flagg, author of Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe. “If it had not been for this conference, I’d probably still be sitting on a re-run of the The Dating Game somewhere.”

With more than 20 daily workshops taught by award-winning authors, poets, playwrights and screenwriters, students will learn successful storytelling and writing techniques focusing on story structure, voice, style, editing and characters, as well as how to self-publish, query agents and market themselves.

“SBWC will provide writers the exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with several noted agents and editors from HarperCollins, St. Martin’s Press and ICM Partners, among others, to pitch their book ideas, poolside,” co-director Nicole Starczak said. “My favorite event of the week is the First Book Panel. This year, three of the four panelists are alumni, students we’ve been watching for years. It’s quite inspiring to be able to put them on stage and hear their literary journeys.

“There is always a bit of luck and getting introduced to the right person, but mostly theirs are stories of perseverance.”

The literary agents and editors from major publishing houses will not only be accessible to writers, but will be dishing out insider tips on acquiring agents and getting published. This is a rare chance to make an impression with the publishing industry’s movers and shakers, who are scouting for new talent.

Each night, a renowned author will speak and share his or her inspiring path to success, including international best-selling, award-winning and Oprah pick authors Mona Simpson, Anthony Breznican, Danny Bland, Meg Gardiner and Tawni O’Dell. For nonattendees, tickets to the evening speakers are $10 at the door. First come, first served.

An intimate conference of only 200 students, with a faculty/student ratio of 3-to-1, it is recommended to sign up before Sunday to reserve your spot. Registration for the full week of events, including workshops, panels, speakers and access to publishing and screenwriting power players is only $650.

Click here for a detailed schedule, including workshop descriptions. For more information, contact [email protected].